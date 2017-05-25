Cadent Enlists Telestream Vantage for Media Processing

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—In an effort to automate processes and boost productivity across its media planning and buying operations, media, advertising and technology provider Cadent has brought in Telestream’s Vantage media processing platform.

Using the Vantage Transcode Pro media processing platform, Cadent migrated to an automated file-based workflow that reportedly enables a faster turnaround. The Vantage system is able to automatically identify media files that need to be transcoded; executes automated workflow instructions; converts between ProRes, H.264, MPEG2, MPEG4 and other common formats; performs media analysis for quality control; generates low-res proxies of full-res media; and adds Nielsen watermarks.

As a result, Cadent claims that its media processing volume rose to 500,000+ files annually and the turnaround time to distribute a group of 100 spots decreased from 24 hours to two.

“Vantage is the backbone of our operation,” said Joe Kovach, vice president of technical operations for Cadent.