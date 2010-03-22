Cablevision’s MSG to Telecast Hockey in 3D

NEW YORK: MSG will telecast the March 24 Rangers-Islanders matchup from Madison Square Garden in 3D, the first network hockey telecast ever produced in 3D.



The game will be shot using 3ality Digital’s image-capturing technology, which integrates with existing broadcast equipment. 3ality Digital’s technology has been used in a number of recent 3D sports productions, including BSkyB’s limited January Premiere League Soccer broadcast; the first live 3D broadcasts of NFL and college football games shown in theaters; and the 2010 Sony Open golf tournament.



Gamecreek Video will provide a separate HD mobile video production unit for the game, working with 3ality Digital camera rigs and image processing systems. In the Theater at Madison Square Garden, RealD’s 3D stereoscopic Cinema Processing System will enable the audience to view the game in 3D via eyewear, screen and filtering technology. MSG will use Harris NetVX encoders and signal processing equipment that will be used to ensure synchronous transport of the 3DTV signals from Madison Square Garden to the network operations center.



The Rangers will host a special viewing party of the telecast at the Theater at Madison Square Garden that will include appearances by Rangers alumni Mark Messier, Adam Graves, Ron Duguay, Nick Fotiu, Ron Greschner, Dan Blackburn and others, as well as fan contests and giveaways . Tickets to the 3D screening are $20 and available at newyorkrangers.com

via Ticketmaster.

MSG HD subscribers with 3D compatible TV sets will be able to watch the telecast on a separate channel offered by Cablevision, and MSG is in discussions with other providers. The Madison Square Garden production and programming arm of Cablevision is in the midst of what it calls a “top to bottom” $500 million renovation of the venue.-- from TV Technology



(Image by Luke Redmond)