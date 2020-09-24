C-SPAN to Broadcast 2020 Cable TV Pioneers Induction Ceremony

NEW YORK—The 2020 Cable TV Pioneers Induction Ceremony will be coming to your TV set, as the organization has announced that C-SPAN will carry the ceremony on C-SPAN3 and stream it on C-SPAN.org. This will mark the first time the Cable TV Pioneers Induction Ceremony will be broadcast on TV.

The Cable TV Pioneers’ 54th annual induction ceremony will welcome 22 new members who continue to contribute to the growth of the cable TV industry.

“While the restrictions of COVID-19 prevent a traditional induction banquet, the pandemic has created a new and unprecedented opportunity to showcase the induction as a special televised presentation on C-SPAN3,” said Dave Fellows, Cable TV Pioneer chair.