C-Band Transition Best Practice Advice: Work Together

WASHINGTON—As they say, teamwork makes the dream work—that not only applies to sports but to the upcoming C-band transition, according to the advisory group that has developed the best practices for the process.

Technical Working Group #1 has provided the FCC with its latest “Best Practices for Terrestrial-Satellite Coexistence During the C-Band Transition.” The working group’s members include NCTA—the Internet & Television Association, NAB and cable and broadcast network companies.

They summarize their basic theory as such: “3.7 GHz Service operators and earth station operators should work cooperatively to avoid interference problems during the network design stage and continue to work cooperatively to resolve interference problems that may arise.”

A more detailed explanation of the working group’s proposed best practices are available online .

The C-band transition will begin with the C-band auction on Dec. 8, where 280 MHz of the C-band (3.7-3.98 GHz) are set to be auctioned off to help support the development of 5G. Broadcast, cable and satellite operators that currently use that band are going to transition to the upper 200 MHz of the C-band. The full transition is expected to be completed by 2025.

