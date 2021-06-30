Byron Allen Launches The Weather Channel Plus

LOS ANGELES—Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group today announced the launch of The Weather Channel’s new subscription streaming service: The Weather Channel Plus. The new $4.99-per-month subscription service will feature more than 50 news and entertainment streaming channels for a launch in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company said it expects to hit the 30 million subscriber mark in its first five years.



The Weather Channel Plus has aggregated high-profile content and will be available on all devices--including smartphones, tablets, smart televisions, gaming consoles, as well as personal computers and laptops.

The company, formerly known as Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios, acquired The Weather Channel, part of The Weather Group, in a deal worth $300 million in 2018. Earlier this year, the company launched Local Now, a free, ad-supported streaming service that offers local news and premium content,



“The Weather Channel has been voted the most-trusted news brand in America for eleven consecutive years, and the fifth most-trusted brand in America overall, which makes it the perfect brand for a direct-to-consumer streaming platform,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “We’ve aggregated some of the best news and entertainment content while keeping it affordable and accessible at the same time. We are highly confident that consumers will enjoy The Weather Channel Plus streaming service for decades to come.”