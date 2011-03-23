BTX Technologies to unveil Pro Plate and Panel Designer software

At the 2011 NAB Show, BTX Technologies will introduce its new free software solution that makes it easy for system designers to order and configure the company's professional line of wall plates and panels.

BTX designed its Pro Plate and Panel Designer software to complement its bolstered in-house wall-plate and panel manufacturing capabilities, delivering an ordering and configuration application that is simple to use.

Users simply drag a wall plate or rack panel from BTX's extensive product library and then start designing and configuring. Connector options appear in an easy-to-navigate menu, and users drag and drop their choices to the desired spot on the plate or panel.

Optional engraving may also be added if desired. Once an item number and quote have been generated, users can place an order right from within the software. The BTX Pro Plate and Panel Designer software can be downloaded for free at www.btx.com.

See BTX Technologies at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C7219.