BSI Supports NBC’s ‘Ignite the Night’

HANOVER, MD.: Broadcast Sports Inc. will provide RF support for “Ignite the Night,” the 36th Annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks display in New York City. The event, touted as the biggest fireworks display in America, will take place over the Hudson River between 18th and 43rd Streets. It will feature more than 40,000 fireworks synchronized to a 25-minute score. BSI will provide NBC with two ground-based HD RF camera links, one helicopter HD RF camera link and other equipment including wireless camera control, audio, and communications systems.



As part of the company’s turnkey service model, BSI will handle frequency coordination for each of the wireless components and staff the event with two RF technicians. BSI also provided a helicopter link for the pre-recorded Katy Perry concert that will be incorporated into the live show.