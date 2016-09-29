BroadStream Heads to KMOS for Playout Services

ATLANTA—BroadStream Solutions and KMOS-TV, a PBS station owned and operated by the University of Central Missouri, have struck a deal that will have BroadStream’s OASYS integrated playout platform to streamline playout operations for the station’s four broadcast channels.

OASYS runs on commodity-based IT hardware that allows it to provider operations to consolidate and streamline the stations’ master control functions and standardize operations. It also allows for operator cross training. The system’s integrated platform has a flexible and scalable architecture that can incorporate optional software modules that fit the operations and functions of the different channels.

KMOS-TV’s specific set-up includes a full suite of OASYS software, specifically Player, Graphics Extension, Redundancy Manager, Streaming Agent, File Checker, Global Media Library, Maker and OASYS Designer and supported by a 64TB NAS, four channels of HD playout and eight ingest channels with full redundancy and an upgraded BXF traffic interface from Myers Protrack.