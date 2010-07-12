Broadcasters rank global technology vendors by quality

This is the fourth in a series of posts about the how the brands of broadcast technology vendors were ranked by respondents to the 2010 Big Broadcast Survey (BBS). More than 5600 people in 120 countries participated in the survey. In addition to measuring a variety of broadcast industry trends, more than 100 vendor brands (in 27 separate product categories) were evaluated by respondents.

This article looks at how a global sample of several thousand broadcast professionals ranked broadcast technology vendors for one of the most important metrics for any technology company: quality.

The broadcast industry prides itself on the fidelity of its sound and images, so the perception of quality is a very important metric for broadcast technology vendors. Many vendors use quality as one of the key components of their market positioning.

To determine the market’s perception of the quality of broadcast technology vendors, respondents to the 2010 Big Broadcast Survey were asked to rank broadcast technology vendor brands for “quality” on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being best in the market and one being the worst.

As with the top 30 innovation rankings published earlier, this list contains a broad mix of vendors including both audio and video companies. There are also interesting similarities and differences in terms of the types of products produced, geographic location and company.

