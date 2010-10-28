Broadcasters Included in FCC Technological Advisory Council



Last week the FCC announced the formation of a "Technological Advisory Council" to help the commission "identify important areas of innovation and develop informed technology policies supporting America's competitiveness and job creation in the global economy."



FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said, "I'm pleased to announce that the FCC has formed a new Technological Advisory Council, comprised of some of the leading technology and business leaders in our country. Under the excellent leadership of Tom Wheeler, these experts will provide counsel on using spectrum and other communications technologies to drive job creation and economic growth, generating concrete ideas, and acting as a spur to FCC to action." Tom Wheeler is the Managing Director at Core Capital Partners and previously served as the CEO of the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association.



Broadcasters are represented on the TAC by Lynn Claudy, Senior VP of Science and Technology at the National Association of Broadcasters, and Andy Setos, President, Engineering for Fox Group.



The FCC news release said the TAC will advise the FCC on a number of topics, "many of which will build on the ideas and recommendations in the National Broadband Plan, such as how broadband communications can be part of the solution for the delivery and cost containment of health care, for energy and environmental conservation, for education innovation and in the creation of jobs."



