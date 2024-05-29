Broadcasters Foundation of America Designates June 13 its Annual 'Giving Day'

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced its annual Giving Day will take place Thursday, June 13. The campaign’s purpose is to raise money to support the Foundation’s sole mission of providing financial assistance to radio and television professionals who find themselves in acute need due to critical illness or disaster. The campaign also strives to raise awareness of the Broadcasters Foundation’s charitable purpose to ensure that anyone in radio and television who might qualify for aid can apply.

“One hundred percent of Giving Day donations go directly to grants that help our colleagues, who are struggling with life-altering disease or disaster,” said Tim McCarthy, President of the Broadcasters Foundation. “Any amount—large or small—helps provide much-needed aid to support our colleagues.”

“Support for the Broadcasters Foundation of America comes directly from within our broadcasting community,” noted Scott Herman, Chair of the Broadcasters Foundation. “I ask everyone in radio and television to consider donating, in any amount, to help those in our business who need it most.”

The Broadcasters Foundation says it has distributed more than $15 million dollars in aid over the past 20 years. Monthly grants support broadcasters on a continual basis while they recover from an illness or accident. Emergency grants provide one-time financial aid following a devastating natural disaster or home emergency.

More information about the Broadcasters Foundation, including how to make a donation or apply for aid, is available at www.broadcastersfoundation.org , 212-373-8250, or info@thebfoa.org.