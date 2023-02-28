Broadcasters Foundation of America Announces 2023 Leadership Awards

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced the recipients of the 2023 Leadership Awards, given annually in recognition of career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at-large. The Awards will be presented at the Broadcasters Foundation Annual Breakfast, 7:00AM, Wednesday, April 19 in Room Bandol Two, at the Wynn Las Vegas, during the NAB Show.

The 2023 Leadership Awards honorees are:

James Doyle , Founder, JDA Media

Steven Lanzano , President, Television Bureau of Advertising

Rush Limbaugh , Radio Host and Political Commentator, Deceased, Award accepted by his widow Kathryn Limbaugh

Debra O'Connell, President, Networks, The Walt Disney Company

Deborah Parenti , Publisher, Radio Ink/RBR+TVBR

, Publisher, Radio Ink/RBR+TVBR Heidi Raphael, Chief Communications Officer, Beasley Media Group

The Broadcasters Foundation will also present the Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award during the Breakfast. That honoree will be announced shortly.

The Broadcasters Foundation Breakfast is complimentary to all in broadcasting. Registration is required: click here , call 212-373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org .

The Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease, or unforeseen tragedy. Personal donations can be made to the Foundation’s Guardian Fund, corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be made through the Foundation’s Legacy Society.