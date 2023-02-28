Broadcasters Foundation of America Announces 2023 Leadership Awards
Awards will be presented April 19 at the NAB Show
NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced the recipients of the 2023 Leadership Awards, given annually in recognition of career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at-large. The Awards will be presented at the Broadcasters Foundation Annual Breakfast, 7:00AM, Wednesday, April 19 in Room Bandol Two, at the Wynn Las Vegas, during the NAB Show.
The 2023 Leadership Awards honorees are:
- James Doyle, Founder, JDA Media
- Steven Lanzano, President, Television Bureau of Advertising
- Rush Limbaugh, Radio Host and Political Commentator, Deceased, Award accepted by his widow Kathryn Limbaugh
- Debra O'Connell, President, Networks, The Walt Disney Company
- Deborah Parenti, Publisher, Radio Ink/RBR+TVBR
- Heidi Raphael, Chief Communications Officer, Beasley Media Group
The Broadcasters Foundation will also present the Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award during the Breakfast. That honoree will be announced shortly.
The Broadcasters Foundation Breakfast is complimentary to all in broadcasting. Registration is required: click here, call 212-373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.
The Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease, or unforeseen tragedy. Personal donations can be made to the Foundation’s Guardian Fund, corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be made through the Foundation’s Legacy Society.
For more information, visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call 212-373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.