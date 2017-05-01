Broadcaster Ranked Second Worst Job by CareerCast

CARLSBAD, CALIF.—Because of the heightened importance and increased scrutiny of broadcasters in today’s environment, CareerCast has dropped the broadcast profession to the second-worst ranked job of 2017, only beating out newspaper reporter, who is currently going through the same pressures. Jobs like logger, firefighters, enlisted military and taxi drivers were ranked higher.

“Both of these industries [broadcasting and newspapers] have felt the years-long squeeze of diminishing job prospects, due to declining advertising revenue that has impacted the newspaper, radio and television industries,” said Kyle Kensing, online content editor for CareerCast.

CareerCast utilizes criteria such as income, outlook, environmental factors, stress and physical demands in ranking jobs.

Here is the complete the top 10 worst jobs per the CareerCast report.

1. Newspaper Reporter

2. Broadcasters

3. Logger

4. Enlisted Military Personnel

5. Pest Control Worker

6. Disc Jockey

7. Advertising Sales Person

8. Firefighter

9. Retail Salesperson

10. Taxi Driver

This year’s best job, according to the report, is statistician. View the full list on CareerCast.