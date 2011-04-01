Broadcast Spectrum Forum Planned



A special session on broadcast spectrum will be held on Monday morning at the NAB Show.



"Spectrum: The Air We Breathe" is scheduled for Monday, April 11 at 10:30 a.m. and will feature Jane Margo, Mark Fratrik, Bill Lake, John K. Hane III and Alan Frank, discussing RF "real estate" issues now confronting members of the fifth estate.



The panelists will discuss the FCC's latest plan to reallocate 20 UHF channels away from broadcast television use and deed it over from broadband wireless applications. They will also provide information on what Congress has to do to accomplish such a move, and how this shift might impact the future of the U.S. communications industry. The session is scheduled for Ballroom "A" at the Las Vegas Hilton.



