Broadcast Pix Introduces Scaled Down Voice-Activated Control

BILLERICA, MASS.—At the Infocomm Conference in Las Vegas, Broadcast Pix showed a smaller version of its VOX voice-automated production option, called VOX Lite, that works with any of the company's integrated production systems (including Flint, Granite or Mica switchers).

Leveraging Broadcast Pix’s built-in Fluent Macros, VOX Lite can also add or remove graphics, roll clips and animations, execute complex PiP compositions, and incorporate information from external data sources. Since it was introduced in 2011, VOX has become a popular automated solution for visual radio, as well as government and corporate meetings for television, Internet, and in-house projection. VOX and VOX Lite eliminate the need for an operator for live productions, as specialized software detects which microphone is in use and switches cameras for automatic video-follow-audio productions.

Both VOX models feature a 1RU breakout box hardware interface. VOX features eight microphone inputs, and multiple VOX boxes can be cascaded to support up to 104 microphones. VOX Lite supports four microphones. Both versions include camera control software for Panasonic and Sony robotic cameras.

VOX Lite has an MSRP of $3,500, which includes the breakout box and software. For a limited time, VOX Lite is available as part of a bundled package with the entry-level Flint LE, which supports three HDMI or analog inputs, for $9,995. VOX Lite can also be bundled with Flint LX (four SDI or HDMI inputs) for $12,495 or Flint LS (six inputs in multiple configurations) for $15,495 through June 30. All three Flint models include two additional network inputs, which are ideal for presentations and Web-based content from remote computers, as well as an internal audio mixer.