Broadcast Engineering Conference to examine next-gen TV at NAB Show

Where television will head in future takes center stage Sunday, April 15, during the 2012 NAB Show in Las Vegas when the Broadcast Engineering Conference focuses on "The Next Digital Transition for Television."

Jointly chaired by Gary Cavell, president of Cavell Mertz & Associates, and Lynn Claudy, NAB senior VP, Technology Development, the day-long session will offer 14 sessions, all of which promise a peek into the future of TV.

The day will kick off with a progress report on the Advance Television System Committee's work on ATSC 3.0. Jim Kutzner, Senior Director, Advanced Technology, PBS, is scheduled to present.

The session will look at the system that is expected to be the successor of the A/53 digital television standard. The team investigating possible technologies for ATSC 3.0 is not constrained by a requirement to be backwards compatible with A/53 or ATSC 2.0 receivers.

According to a description of the session, two symposia have been held to gather information on key topics related to ATSC 3.0. They include new modulation technologies, greater bandwidth efficiency, better transmit and receive antenna systems and new audio and video codecs.

The session will examine where the findings of Technology Group 3 (TG3), the working group setup by ATSC to develop standards and practices for this new generation of television.

Other sessions to be held during the Broadcast Engineering Conference look at the future include: