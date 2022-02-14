Broadband Prices Have Fallen by 14% to 42% in 5 Years

A new study from Broadband Now has found significant price decreases in broadband services for all major download speeds and technologies, with cable, fiber, DSL and fixed wireless all showing declines.

The study, which is based on average pricing of broadband internet plans for 50 providers since 2016, found the biggest price drops among the higher speeds, with the average price for a 500 Mbps service decreasing by $59.22 a month or 42%.

The report found that the average price decreases by other speeds were: $8.80 or 14% for 25 to 99 Mbps speeds; $32.35 or 33% for 100 to 199 Mbps; and $34.39 or 35% for 200 to 499 Mbps.

The report also examined pricing by different types of technologies and concluded that “[f]iber tends to be cheaper than cable for most high-speed plans, even as fiber is generally considered to be the most robust and highest quality type of wired internet connection,” the authors Tyler Cooper and Jason Shevik reported.

The report covered the period from the first quarter of 2016 to the fourth quarter of 2021.