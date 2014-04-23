Breaker, Breaker: FCC Proposes 150 MHz for CB Radio

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission took steps to provide more spectrum for general consumer use, carrier-grade small cell deployments, fixed wireless broadband services, and other uses, through the creation of a new Citizens Broadband Radio Service. The commission proposed rules for the Citizens Broadband Radio Service in a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that advances the commission’s efforts to meet the growing demand for spectrum by proposing to make 150 MHz available in the 3.5 GHz band.



The FNPRM proposes innovative spectrum-sharing techniques to unlock the value of the spectrum between 3,550 MHz and 3,650 MHz, and seeks comment on extending the proposed service to 3,700 MHz. Specifically, the FNPRM proposes a three-tiered access and sharing model comprised of federal and non-federal incumbents, priority access licensees, and general authorized access users. Together, the proposals seek to promote flexibility and innovation by leveraging advancements in technology to facilitate sharing between different users and uses, including incumbent government uses.



Federal and non-federal incumbents would be protected from harmful interference from CB users. Targeted priority access licenses would be made available for a variety of uses, including mobile broadband. General authorized access use would be permitted in a reserved amount of spectrum and on an opportunistic basis for a variety of consumer or business-oriented purposes, including advanced home wireless networking.



Access and operation within the 3.5 GHz band would be managed by a spectrum access system, a dynamic database or databases that incorporates technical and functional requirements necessary to manage access and operations across the three tiers. In addition, the FNPRM seeks comment on technical, auction, and allocation rules.



The FNPRM builds on a substantial record already developed through a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, Public Notice, and two public workshops, and is the product of cooperative work with incumbent federal users.



Action by the commission April 23, 2014, by Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FCC 14-49). Chairman Wheeler, Commissioners Clyburn, Rosenworcel, and O’Rielly with Commissioner Pai concurring. Chairman Wheeler, Commissioners Clyburn, Rosenworcel, Pai and O’Rielly issuing statements. GN Docket No. 12-354