Bray Entertainment Uses Panasonic P2 Handhelds for New Lifetime show

SECAUCUS, N.J.-- Production company Bray Entertainment in New York has expanded its utilization of Panasonic P2 HD gear with the addition of AG-HPX250 P2 HD handheld camcorders with 10-bit, 4:2:2 ,full 1920 x 1080 resolution AVC-Intra recording to its equipment arsenal. Prior, the company had been using Panasonic AG-HPX170 P2 HD handhelds as primary cameras on its long-form programming (Discovery Network/nuvoTV’s reality series “Mission Menu”), pilots, commercials and development shoots.



Principal Chris Bray is formerly of Leftfield Pictures, where he was one of the creators of the hit History network series, “Pawn Stars,” which is shot with Panasonic AG-HVX200As. In evaluating acquisition options for his new company, Bray, along with Executive Producer David Miller, elected to continue with P2 HD handhelds.



The first major assignment for the HPX250s is a new documentary series for the Lifetime Networks that will begin to air in the first quarter of 2013. The series is being shot in AVC-Intra 100 and edited on Avid Media Composer 6.



The company has recently begun uploading P2 footage to hard drives in the field with Panasonic’s AJ-PCD30 three-slot P2 memory drives with USB 3.0 interfaces.