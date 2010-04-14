Blu-ray Titles Revenue nearly doubles



While it still signifies only a small portion of the video-disc revenue pie (12 percent), the latest Blu-ray sales numbers indicates its take for the week ending April 4 was up more than 97 percent over the same week a year ago.



Blu-ray's revenue totaled $34 million — compared to nearly $246 million for standard DVD titles which captured 88 percent, according to Home Media Research. But standard DVD has slowly and sporadically been trending downward over the past several months, although its most recent sales figures remained nearly even for the week.



Overall video disc sales were just under $280 million — up more than 6 percent over a year ago.



