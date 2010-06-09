Blu-ray Movie Revenue Share shrinks again



Blu-ray's share of movie/TV disc revenue declined to its lowest level in months in the final week of May — even with a couple of blockbuster titles in the mix, the second installment of "True Blood" and "Avatar."



The 1080p format's portion of video-disc revenues sunk to 10 percent for the week ending May 30.



Meanwhile, standard DVD's revenue in the same period at 90 percent of $128 million, nevertheless, is down 13 percent over a year ago. Blu-ray's $14.4 million was actually up nearly 2.5 percent over late May 2009, according to Home Media Research.



Combined Blu-ray DVD titles sales for the same week were $142.36 million — down about 11.7 percent over a year ago.



