Blackmagic Drops Price on Cinema Camera

FREMONT, CALIF.—Blackmagic Design has dropped the price on its Cinema Camera. Both the EF and MFT models (reviewed here) have been reduced from $3,000 to $1,995.



Additionally, the company has added new firmware for the Pocket Cinema Camera to focus by pushing the focus button on the MFT lens. The update still has the peak focus feature, which is activated by pressing the button twice. The focus zoom feature can be accessed by double-pressing the OK button on the same model.



The company will also begin to ship its Production Camera 4K in three to four weeks.