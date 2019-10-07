Black News Channel, Partnering With PESA, to Launch Nov. 15

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.—With a launch scheduled for Nov. 15, Black News Channel, a 24/7 news channel geared toward African American audiences, is teaming with PESA to assist with the distribution of its news programming to an estimated 33 million cable TV and satellite households in top African American TV markets.

BNC is going with PESA’s Cheetah router, a 576 router that is paired with a DRS audio router to provide dual outputs, minimizing the need for distribution amplifiers and reducing the amount of setup and cabling required. The audio routers also BNC to embed and de-embed audio as needed.

“We were looking for an open standards-based system that will meet our needs today and provide us with a future-ready platform for tomorrow,” said Kenny Eclock, director of engineering and operations for BNC.

BNC is headquartered in Tallahassee, Fla., and has bureaus in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, New York, New Orleans, Chicago and Los Angeles.