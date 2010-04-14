Bitcentral and Gannett expand national newsroom network

Bitcentral has won a competitive bidding process to deploy its Precis news production and Oasis distribution systems across multiple broadcast station newsrooms in the Gannett Broadcasting group. With initial rollouts scheduled to start immediately, Bitcentral will improve news production workflow and connect the video assets of the Gannett Information Centers for unrestricted sharing of content across stations.

Gannett is using Bitcentral's Oasis media archive and sharing platform to provide its broadcast newsrooms with universal access to media created across the Gannett family of stations. With the rollout of Oasis, Gannett is also swapping out its current production systems for Bitcentral's Precis to streamline editing workflows and simplify video preparation for distribution.