BirdsiVideo Offers Stations Drone Pilots for Hire

CARMEL, Ind. — BirdsiVideo has announced a program to offer on-demand UAV services to broadcasters in regional media markets.

Trained UAV pilots from around the country will help stations expand coverage as part of the TV Partners Drone Program. The program makes it possible for stations to reduce the expense of coverage by substituting drone-captured footage for that normally shot from news choppers.

“Our experienced fleet operations team is skilled in sourcing, training and deploying pilots nationwide with verifiable background checks, insurance coverage and on-site scheduling using our proprietary operations platform,” said Josh Kneifel, company CEO and co-founder.

According to the company, BirdsiVideo has been hired by ABC News and Verizon to shoot aerial news footage.

Stations can book a drone pilot 24 hours in advance of required news coverage or buy service agreements to cover breaking news in quick-response scenarios, the company said.

