UTA Launches Nationwide Tower Drone Inspection Service

GIG HARBOR, MI.—The United Tower Alliance, LLC has announced a national UAV tower inspection service, provided by the UTA and 18 of its regionally based Performance Partners.

Coupled with a custom data delivery platform, the new service provides drone-powered tower surveys nationwide. A UTA Network Operations Center (NOC) has been operational since March and the Performance Partners have been training operators at the 2018 UTA Flight Academy, adding practical knowledge and real-life flight experience to the Part 107 license.

“Performance Partners are stable firms whose employees are technical experts around towers,” according to Ean Mercer of the UTA. “Anyone can fly a drone, but our commercial operators are also experienced tower professionals who have the access, familiarity and equipment to solve problems. They are also equipped with software tailored for your infrastructure needs.” The UTA added that it “does not sanction amateur, subcontractor or non-tower related flights or activity.”

The Alliance has custom software that delivers secure actionable data to the end client and is scalable for any national asset owner. The solution provides for the collection, management, analysis and comparison of data that is the highest quality imagery, according to the UTA..

“We came up with a method that uses our strengths to capitalize on the safest and most efficient people in the business” according to Jason Lerew Operations Manager of the UTA. “Our execution coupled with high end commercial UAVs and cloud based professional imagery leave everyone in the chain satisfied.”

All Performance Partner firms are NATE/STAR Participants whose employees have extensive local experience and have also undergone advanced flight training. These regional experts are available for scheduling UAV Tower Inspections at www.flyuta.com.