BFA Rings in Holidays With Annual Giving Campaign

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America is once again reaching out to members of the broadcast industry to raise money for broadcasters in need with its 2016 Holiday Giving Campaign. Donations go to the BFA’s Guardian Fund.

“Our grant recipients had robust careers as producer, managers, on-air talent, engineers, account executives, and more,” stated Dan Mason, chairman of the BFA. “Now, through disease, accident or advanced age, they and their families are in need of our assistance. It is up to us to come together and help them through the Broadcasters Foundation of America.”

In the past year, the BFA has distributed more than $800,000 in aid, including nearly $100,000 in one-time emergency grants to broadcasters that were affected by the Louisiana floods.

BFA is accepting individual donations through the Guardian Fund or corporate contributions through the organization’s Angel Initiative. Bequests can be made through BFA’s Legacy Society. For more information, visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org.