BFA Honors Smulyan With Excellence in Broadcasting Award

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has made its decision on who will be the recipient for the 2017 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award, tapping Jeffrey H. Smulyan, founder and chairman of the board of Emmis Communications Corporation, for the honor.

The Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award is awarded annually in recognition of an individual’s work that exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy and entrepreneurship.

Smulyan formed Emmis back in 1980, which owns and operates 16 FM and three AM stations across the U.S. He has also been a leading advocate of getting FM-enabled wireless devices in smartphones. Smulyan has previously served as director of the NAB and a former chairman of the Radio Advertising Bureau. He is also a member of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

BFA will bestow the award on Shulyman during its annual breakfast on April 26 during the NAB Show in Las Vegas.