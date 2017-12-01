BFA Has Donated $1M to Broadcasters in 2017

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has set a record in 2017 in grants, as the organization has distributed more than $1 million in aid to broadcasters across the country. That figure is the most ever in a single year, according to a BFA press release.

BFA will look to add to that total figure, as it is launching its year-end appeal for personal donations to the Guardian Fund and corporate contributions to the Angel Initiative.

More than $200,000 in emergency aid was distributed to broadcasters who were impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, the California wildfires and other disasters.

“Requests for aid have multiplied over the past several years, and we have been able to help every qualifying broadcaster who sought assistance from us,” said Jim Thompson, president of the BFA. “As we enter the season of giving, I ask every broadcaster to review any good fortune that our business has bestowed upon them and consider donating to help our colleagues in need.”

“It is incumbent on everyone in our industry to help ensure that the Broadcasters Foundation can continue to provide this much-needed financial assistance to our colleagues,” said Dan Mason, chairman of the BFA.

To learn more or to donate to the BFA, visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org.