Broadcasters Foundation of America Expands Grant Eligibility During Coronavirus

NEW YORK—Because of the impact of the coronavirus, the Broadcasters Foundation of America has updated its emergency grant qualifications to include broadcasters that have been infected with the coronavirus.

The decision was made during an emergency meeting of the BFA Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

“Never in our history as broadcasters have we experienced an event that has caused this much hardship,” said Dan Mason, chairman of the BFA. “Thus, we have revised our provisions to our emergency grant eligibility guidelines.”