Bexel Supplying Announcer System for Monday Night Football



BURBANK, Calif.: Bexel recently supplied ESPN with one of its custom Eagle Announcer Systems for the upcoming season of Monday Night Football.



The Eagle system is split into three parts, a rack-mounted central interface, the announcer control interface and the headset interface module. The system was designed for ESPN to lessen the space used inside the broadcast booth.







The Eagle’s central interface provides includes numerous accessible features for quality control and troubleshooting. The front panel features signal level meters and configuration switches, with the rear panel having an XLR-equipped interface with all signals, IFB, “Talk-Back,” broadcast microphone output and others.



Bexel is a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division.



