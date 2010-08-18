Bexel Supplies Gear for PBS Anniversary Concert



Broadcast service provider Bexel helped the nation celebrate Independence Day this past July, supplying cameras, lenses and fiber optic equipment to PBS for their 30th anniversary coverage of “A Capitol Fourth.” The event was hosted by Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Jimmy Smits.



“A Capitol Fourth” featured fireworks and performances from some of the biggest names in music, and made use of 18 cameras stationed in and around the Washington D.C. area. This year was also the debut of the QBall camera system. QBall cameras are small, HD units with a variety of pan, tilt and zoom movements available and can be placed up close to the performer.



For wide shots of the fireworks at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and Capitol Building, Bexel custom built two Sony F800 camcorders with Canon 86X lenses and Vinten Vector 900 heads. These units were also equipped with remote controlled panels so operators could dial in the correct exposure as the fireworks progressed.



