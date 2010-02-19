Bexel purchases 40 new Sony HD cameras as part of HD expansion plan

As a worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, Bexel has enhanced its already extensive line of HD products with the purchase of 40 new Sony HD broadcast cameras.

Bexell has added 20 Sony HDC-1500R 1080p HD camera systems with build-up kits, as well as 20 new Sony PDW-F800 XDCAM HD camcorders and corresponding PDW-F1600 XDCAM HD studio recorders, to its inventory.

The new cameras, slated to be used for the first time by a variety of Bexel customers during the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, British Columbia, will also help Bexel meet the future needs of its clients.

There is strong demand right now from the global broadcasting community for the latest in HD camera technology. They’re anxious to use it not only for coverage during the 2010 Winter Games, but also for the many upcoming sporting events and reality TV broadcasts being produced around the world.

Bexel is mounting its largest effort ever for the Vancouver Games. The company is providing HD cameras, HD lenses, custom-configured control rooms, edit rooms and engineering support that will be used at different venues in and around the Winter Games. In addition, Bexel will have a team of technical experts on location in Vancouver, ready to set up and support the equipment.