Bexel Adds First 4K Shoulder-Style Camcorders To Inventory

BURBANK, CALIF. –Bexel has purchased five Sony PXW-Z450 camcorders, the latest additions to its growing compliment of video production equipment with 4K and HDR capabilities, the NEP Broadcast Services-owned production services, engineering and rental house announced today in a press release.

The Sony PXW-Z450 is the first 4K shoulder-style camera to be added to Bexel’s rental inventory. Over the next year, Bexel plans to add 15 more of the camcorders, which first will be used to cover the Winter Olympics from Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February 2018.

The new camcorders will gradually replace the rental house’s inventory of Sony XDCAM camcorders, the release said.

Demand is growing from services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Facebook Live and YouTube Live for 4K and UHD content. That in turn is driving demand for 4K and UHD production, said Tom Dickinson, Bexel VP of technology.

"Many of these shows, particularly the unscripted ones, involve a fair amount of field acquisition work to which a broadcast-style ENG camcorder is better suited than is a cinema-style camera,” he said. Demand for high dynamic range content is growing as well, and the new Sony cameras will be HDR-capable later this year, he added.

More information is available on the Bexel website.