Bexel Adds Calrecs at TV City



Los Angeles, CA: Calrec Audio has deployed two of its top-of-the-line Apollo audio consoles with Bluefin2 signal processing to CBS Television City in Los Angeles.



These new consoles will serve studios that have produced, among many other top-rated shows, 12 Survivor finales, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, and A Tribute to Heroes, which was broadcast around the world and on every station in the United States. Working with Calrec partner Bexel Broadcast Services, the Television City facility in Los Angeles purchased and installed one Calrec Apollo desk in August, 2010; the second arrived this month.



"These two studios, almost mirror images of one another, serve some of our most important entertainment clients who have very high expectations about the way the studios will be equipped," said Jim Ripple, CBS director of technical operations.



"CBS Television City has an important place in the history of broadcast besides being one of the world's top venues for production and transmission today," said Henry Goodman, Calrec head of sales and marketing. "Our Apollo audio console, with its flexibility, ease of use, and sonic quality, was designed to meet the toughest challenges of live broadcast."



