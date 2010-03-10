Best Picture Winner MIA from Blu-ray Top 10



"The Hurt Locker," this week's winner for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, slipped well out of the Top 10 sales for Blu-ray titles in the days leading up to the March 7 Oscar telecast, after several weeks in the Top 10 (down to the 17th spot).



Meanwhile, two other Best Picture nominees—"Up" and "Inglourious Basterds"—again finished on the bestsellers' list. After nearly dropping off the Top 10 altogether, the Pixar-Disney title "Up"—the winner of a couple of Oscars, including Best Animated Motion Picture—has climbed back up on the list. Only "Law Abiding Citizen" remains above it in the top spot in the most recent survey.



Also, amid the mostly newer titles in the Top 10 is the 1939 classic, "The Wizard of Oz."



The Top 10 Blu-ray title sales for the week ending Feb. 28, according to Nielsen VideoScan:



"Law Abiding Citizen" (Anchor Bay) "Up" (Disney-Pixar) "Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths" (Warner Bros.) "Star Trek" (Paramount) "Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian" (20th Century Fox) "Inglourious Basterds" (Universal) "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" (Sony Pictures) "(500) Days of Summer" (20th Century Fox) "The Wizard of Oz" (Warner Bros.) "The Informant!" (Warner Bros.)