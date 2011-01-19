Belo Goes With Digital Alert Systems



TV group owner Belo Corp. is standardizing on Digital Alert Systems EAS gear, according to the manufacturer.



It will use the DASDEC-II digital EAS/CAP encoder/decoder across its broadcast stations, integrating it with Belo’s BTi workflow system.



Reed Wilson is executive director of technology at Belo. He was quoted by the manufacturer saying that Belo was looking for CAP compatibility as well as the flexibility to accommodate additional requirements as CAP evolves.



At facilities managing more than one broadcast station or channel, Belo will use Digital Alert Systems’ MultiStation software as well.



Digital Alert Systems is part of Monroe Electronics. Belo owns 20 television stations, nine in the top 25 markets.



