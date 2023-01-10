Bell Expands 3 Gig Fiber Deployments

HALIFAX, Canada—Bell has announced it is introducing faster Internet speeds and faster mobile technology in Atlantic Canada.

As part of that effort it is expanding the reach of its Bell Gigabit Fibe 3.0 service, which offers symmetrical download and upload speeds of 3 Gbps to customers in Fredericton and Moncton, New Brunswick.

The company had previously launched 8 Gbps services in parts of Toronto .

"As a leader at Bell and a Nova Scotian, I am excited that our advanced services and technologies are now available for customers across the Atlantic region,” explained Glen LeBlanc, Bell CFO and vice chair Atlantic. “Enjoying content at home or on the go is now even better for Atlantic Canadians, allowing them to do more of what they want online, even faster."

Bell Gigabit Fibe 3.0 includes the Giga Hub with Wi-Fi 6E, enabling gigabit Wi-Fi speeds up to two times faster for connected devices shared in the home than Wi-Fi 6E solutions offered today by other major Canadian ISPs2, the company said.

In addition, Bell announced that it was expanding 5G+ services. Bell began deploying 3500 MHz wireless spectrum in the summer of 2022 and has now expanded its 5G+ service to more areas across Atlantic Canada, including Moncton and Riverview in New Brunswick; St John's, Mount Pearl, Portugal Cove-St. Philip's and Paradise in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Halifax Regional Municipality in Nova Scotia.

5G customers with a compatible 5G+ device and rate plan, and who are within a 5G+ coverage area, can immediately take advantage of Bell 5G+ speeds, Bell explained. Those outside of the coverage areas can continue to enjoy 5G, LTE and 4G on Canada's best network.