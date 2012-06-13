Belgium’s Alpha Networks Taps Harmonic to Power IPTV and OTT

SAN JOSE, CALIF.: Harmonic announced that Belgian telecom operator Alpha Networks has launched its Billi IPTV and OTT services, as well as hosted service offerings for international operators, based on a full complement of Harmonic video processing, server, and storage solutions. Utilizing an integrated and unified framework, Harmonic’s video platforms enable Alpha Networks to deliver HD video services to connected TVs, PCs, tablets, and smartphones.



Alpha Networks’ headend relies on a combination of Harmonic’s video processing solutions to manage the complexity of IPTV and OTT applications and deliver high-quality SD and HD, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) video with a reduced footprint. For live IPTV encoding, ProStream 1000 with ACE high-density stream processors transcode up to 60 SD or 20 HD broadcast services per RU—while reducing Alpha Networks’ energy costs with no more than 10 watts per channel. ProMedia Live carrier-grade transcoding and ProMedia Package adaptive streaming preparation systems transcode and package multiple H.264 video streams for adaptive bitrate delivery of live multiscreen OTT content.



VOD content is delivered using Harmonic’s ProMedia Carbon file-based enterprise-class transcoding solution, an Omneon MediaGrid shared storage system optimized for digital media, and a ProMedia Origin HTTP streaming video server. The system leverages industry-standard protocols, including Apple HLS and Microsoft Smooth Streaming, to prepare and publish live, VOD, and NPVR content to multiple viewing devices while supporting a range of CDNs and encryption methodologies. This allows Alpha Networks to deliver content to a wide variety of customer devices while still maintaining streamlined system architecture.