Belgian broadcaster RTBF uses SGT VEDA for its multichannel playout

Belgian national broadcaster RTBF is using SGT’s VEDA solution for its new multibroadcasting control room system. RTBF’s objective was to overhaul its media distribution system, to build a new, multiplayout control room, and integrate with the new post-production control room.

The new system went to air September 2009. It integrates various VEDA components supporting functions from media management and prep for playout to transmission automation. The system architecture uses a 16-channel active/active security cluster to ensure high availability.