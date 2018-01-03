BeckTV Helps Notre Dame Launch IP Production Facility

AUSTIN, TEXAS—The latest addition to Notre Dame’s campus brings the university one step further into the IP world, as BeckTV helped the school design a live production media center with an all-IP routing infrastructure. The Rex and Alice A. Martin Media Center is a production facility that is designed to support Notre Dame’s capacity and agility in supporting live broadcasts and postproduction.

The Martin Media Center, which is adjacent to Notre Dame Stadium, includes one large studio, one teaching studio, two nine-position production control rooms, two audio control rooms, a camera shading room, a slow-motion replay room and eight fiber-connected editing suites. The center has an Evertz EXE IP video/audio router to connect spaces in the media center to three additional control rooms and one studio located in the Joyce Center. This allows for any of the five control rooms to be used as a remote production room for any venue on campus equipped with fiber connectivity.

BeckTV also supplied the Martin Media Center with Riedel Communications’ AES67 intercom panels and Riedel’s Bolero AES67 wireless intercom. Axia Fusion mixers utilizing AES67 have been deployed in the audio control rooms for sharing of audio between the router, intercom and mixer while remaining within the IP network switch environment.