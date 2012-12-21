BBG Receives Ignominious Distinction

WASHINGTON -- It’s not exactly a list you’d want to be at the top of. The Broadcasting Board of Governors finds itself as the No. 1 worst place to work in the federal government, among mid-sized agencies, according to survey results published by The Washington Post.

They were followed by the National Archives and Records Administration, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Education.

Best mid-sized agencies to work at included the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Government Accountability Office, Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Smithsonian Institution (tied) and the Federal Trade Commission.

When asked for comment on these results, the governors sent Radio World the following statement: “Between budgetary pressures and economic uncertainty, an ongoing pay freeze and the widespread criticism of federal employees in public discourse, people in most federal agencies are not as enthusiastic as they used to be. And this agency remains no exception.”

They added: “Our governing board and our senior management team are committed to making measurable improvements over the next year […] We have engaged the Partnership for Public Service to help. They facilitated a series of focus groups with employees and contractors and are working with senior leaders to develop an action plan to understand and tackle employee satisfaction issues.”

“At the same time, we know our employees have a strong commitment to their work and believe in the importance of our mission,” they said.