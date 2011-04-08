BBC Worldwide chooses GlobeCast for playout in Poland

Media management specialist GlobeCast, part of the France Telecom group, is providing playout and workflow services for four of BBC Worldwide's Polish-language channels. BBC Worldwide operates channels in many languages across the world and is using GlobeCast’s digital ecosystem for content preparation in addition to the workflow management. This digital ecosystem includes connectivity and integration with partners that provide services to BBC Worldwide, including TVT, which helps with expansion into new regions by adding additional languages to the existing online content store at GlobeCast. This ability to use one pool of content across many regions, combined with the delivery connectivity from GlobeCast, reduces both costs and time to launch new services.

GlobeCast's solution for BBC Worldwide includes ingest and workflow setup, secure storage, subtitling, graphics, encoding, encryption and delivery of BBC Worldwide's Polish-language versions of BBC Knowledge in HD, BBC Entertainment, BBC Lifestyle and CBeebies, via the Hot Bird satellite. This satellite enables BBC Worldwide to have access to several major TV bouquets in Poland. GlobeCast has been providing satellite delivery of BBC Knowledge, BBC Entertainment, BBC Lifestyle and CBeebies to Eastern Europe and to Southeast Asia for the past three years.