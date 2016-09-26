BBC Experiments With Holographic TVs

LONDON—Holographic technology has long been one of the main fixtures of what the future will look like, but now the BBC is testing just how far away we may be to realizing that idea. The British broadcaster recently experimented with emerging broadcast technologies, including augmented reality, in the creating of a holographic TV device.

“Our experiment was fairly simplistic, but the new technologies on the horizon have the potential to completely change the way that audiences experience media content in the future” said Cyrus Saihan, BBC’s head of digital partnerships.

