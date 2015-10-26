Bannister Lake to Provide Super Ticker Flow Gratis to Educational Institutions

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO—Bannister Lake Software has announced that it will make its Super Ticker Flow software available to educational institutions at no cost as long as they have an active communications and media department; the schools are required to agree to an annual software maintenance at a nominal cost.

STF is a scalable content management system that aggregates information and data in a centralized database for graphic display. Data includes news tickers, alerts, headlines, stories, events, weather updates, financials, social media, local school closings, sport scores and updates, and other in-the-moment information.

Content for STF can come from any commercial or free data source, including RSS feeds. Templates are built with a facilities graphics package. The system also enables multi-user and multi-channel operation.

“Exposing students learning broadcast technology to a data management and display system will help those students understand how information is acquired, parsed and displayed in a breaking news environment,” explained Georg Hentsch, president of Bannister Lake.

Bannister Lake Software is a supplier of automated data management and control software for broadcast, PEG, sports, signage and venue applications.