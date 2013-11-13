Bank TV Launches End-to-End HD Solution from Grass Valley

HILLSBORO, ORE. — Ukrainian satellite broadcaster Bank TV has launched an end-to-end high definition news production solution from Grass Valley to facilitate the delivery of its 24/7programming.



At the core of the new infrastructure is GV Stratus nonlinear media production tools. GV Stratus is being used in tandem with Edius multiformat nonlinear editing software and GV Edge Integrated Playout System with K2 Edge playout nodes for 24/7 playout.



Bank TV also selected four LDK 3000 multiformat HD cameras, a Kayak HD video production switcher, a Jupiter routing control solution, a Concerto routing switcher, GeckoFlex signal management and K2 SAN Storage.



GV Stratus offers a range of software-centric tools with support for ingest, editing, content aggregation, logging, transfer and playout. It combines with Edius to offer real-time editing functionality. GV Edge offers a robust and proven Linux-based playout solution that includes built-in graphics and multiscreen delivery capability. Together, these solutions form a seamless production and delivery platform for Bank TV bringing programming around the clock.