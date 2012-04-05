Bahrain TV Taps Masstech for MAM Project



TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA: The Information Affairs Authority’s Bahrain Radio & Television division has chosen Masstech to install a file-based workflow and archiving system. The project will leverage the Masstech TOPAZ+XT vers. 7.5 to digitize and preserve content.



The project will involve building a comprehensive digital archive for 55 years of BTV’s broadcast content, with capacity for decades to come. Bahrain TV is currently upgrading all six of its channels to HD, and the TOPAZ archive will perform the material handling to Harmonic’s Omneon playout servers under the control of Pebble Beach automation for HD file-based workflows. TOPAZ’s inline high-speed transcoding technology will enable interoperability for bridging workflows between BTV’s content creation platforms, including Avid Interplay, Apple FCP and Adobe Premier.



Masstech’s TOPAZ+XT system facilitates metadata entries in Arabic and English for program planning and coordination. At BTV’s facility in Manama, the installation will comprise IBM servers, a DCS3700 150TB nearline cache, a Spectra multi-frame T950 LTO-5 library, Pulsar-2 QC, 15 XT-Ingest appliances and Masstech’s patented DRAC redundancy—all integrated and managed by TOPAZ.





