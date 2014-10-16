Back9Network Taps FX Design, Hybrid TV for New Studio

OCOEE, FLORIDA—Back9Network, the newly launched golf lifestyle network based in Hartford, Conn. has launched its new studios with the help of system integrator FX Design Group and Hybrid TV.



Back9Network’s newly minted studios are a unique combination of “actual” and “virtual” sets that play a critical role in the network’s daily studio programming lineup, which includes “The Turn,”, “Off Par, and “The Clubhouse.”



“We wanted our set design partner to understand the atmosphere we were looking for to provide a balance to both enhance our storytelling and yet present an environment that reflects our home in Hartford,” said Carlos Silva, President and COO of Back9Network.



FX started on initial designs in 2012, but a variety of challenges and changes cropped up throughout the process to meet the Sept. 29, 2014 launch date. Collectively FX and Back9Network decided that versatility and variety had to be key components in building a set to accommodate different elements, different talent, and quick turnarounds. This resulted in designing and installing both a hard set and a virtual set.



Hybrid TV, a leading provider of virtual studio technology, augmented reality and camera robotics for the production and broadcast arenas provided the tracking solutions that give real-time, precise camera motion within 2D or 3D computer-generated environments. The cameras chosen were Grass Valley, LDX Compact Premieres.



For its launch, Back9Network is producing three different daily programs, each requiring different on-set technology. The studio has less than 30 minutes between some shows which prompted Back9Network to go with Hybrid’s camera robotics, as well as their Krypton system, Back9Network was able to produce their virtual content with Hybrid’s “Zero Delay,” which provides tight integration between real and virtual cameras.



Back9Network can be seen on DirecTV Channel 262.