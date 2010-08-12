'Avatar' editor Rivkin to deliver keynote at IBC Digital Media Training Workshops

Stephen Rivkin, editor of the 3-D blockbuster “Avatar,” will be the keynote speaker at the first-ever IBC Digital Media Training Workshops, Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.

Rivkin, who has been nominated for an Academy Award for his work on “Avatar,” began his feature editing career in 1979 with the low-budget romantic comedy “The Personals.” Soon after, he worked on a several TV movies and a variety of comedy and action films, including “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” for director Mel Brooks and films for director Norman Jewison including “The Hurricane,” “Swordfish” and “Al.”

Rivkin achieved monumental success editing the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise from 2003 to 2007, which included garnering two Eddie Award nominations and a win. His career culminated in 2009 with BAFTA and Academy Award nominations alongside James Cameron and John Refoua for his revolutionary work on “Avatar.” Rivkin will discuss the 30-month challenge he faced while editing “Avatar” and present various clips that touch on performance capture, virtual cameras, 3-D and the stages of shot development and finishing that brought this film to life.

Rivkin’s keynote address, “Editing ‘Avatar:’ The Creative Challenges,” will be delivered on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the RAI in the Emerald Room. It is scheduled to begin promptly at 10:30 a.m.