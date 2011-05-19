Autoscript Teleprompters Assist CBS with Royal Wedding Coverage

Autoscript LED17TFT

CBS News chose Autoscript’s line of teleprompters for use in their coverage of the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.



The network has a history of using Autoscript gear for all U.S. broadcasts, and chose to continue doing so along with the company’s WinPlus studio prompting software. This setup was employed for the wedding coverage used by CBS “Evening News” anchor Katie Couric, “Early Show” co-anchor Erica Hill, Royals Contributor Victoria Arbiter and other correspondents.



The teleprompters were deployed at the network’s three anchor locations along the ceremony route, Tower of London, Methodist Central Hall and the Canada Gate. The Tower of London location used a model LED8TFT, featuring a high-bright display for ideal use in outdoor daylight conditions. The Methodist Central Hall and Canada Gate spots used the LED17TFT model which features higher levels of contrast and higher overall picture quality.



“The Royal Wedding is an event that millions of viewers will remember for a lifetime,” said Greg Prentiss, director of sales for Autoscript, in a press release. “We couldn’t be more pleased that when it came to ensuring the clear delivery of their newscasts, CBS trusted Autoscript teleprompters to do the job.”



Autoscript is a member of the Vitec Group.



